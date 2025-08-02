ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 33,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.