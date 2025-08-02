ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%
VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.13.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
