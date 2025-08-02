Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CECO FY2025 Earnings

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

CECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price target on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.66 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,719.39. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,500. The trade was a 23.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,128,900. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

