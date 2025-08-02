Schiavi & Co LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $588.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

