Schiavi & Co LLC Sells 492,814 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Schiavi & Co LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.