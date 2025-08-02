Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Price

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE WM opened at $228.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.