Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for Booking

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $216.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $214.03. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2025 earnings at $44.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $246.16 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,386.29 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,568.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,074.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Booking by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

