Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 30 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,105,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $567.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

