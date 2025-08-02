Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after buying an additional 353,994 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

