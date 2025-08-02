Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after buying an additional 208,283 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,239,000 after buying an additional 155,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 147.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 248,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,015,000 after buying an additional 147,885 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $21,638,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $696.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $718.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

