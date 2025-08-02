Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $269.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

