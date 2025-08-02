SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,116,000 after acquiring an additional 177,492 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $185.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

