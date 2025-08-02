SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 377,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,954,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

