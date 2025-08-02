SPC Financial Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.38.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.