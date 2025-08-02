SPC Financial Inc. Has $74.07 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $74,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

