SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,844,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $160.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $180.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

