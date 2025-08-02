SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 149.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.