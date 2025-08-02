SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 20,509 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof67% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,273 call options.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.64. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

