Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.2%

STAG stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

