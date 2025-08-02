Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $674.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $652.80 and its 200-day moving average is $603.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $705.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

