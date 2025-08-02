Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.