Sun Life Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,040 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

