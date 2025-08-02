TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.99 Million Stake in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in City were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of City by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in City by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in City by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in City by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in City by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

City Stock Performance

CHCO opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. City Holding Company has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, Director James M. Parsons bought 2,200 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.38 per share, with a total value of $269,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $330,426. This trade represents a 440.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,949.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,625 shares of company stock worth $321,993. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

