TIAA Trust National Association Has $425.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,381,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,545 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $425,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

