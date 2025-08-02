TIAA Trust National Association Has $54.79 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,774.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 139,932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.