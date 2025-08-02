TIAA Trust National Association Has $63.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,617 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $63,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

