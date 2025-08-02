TIAA Trust National Association Sells 14,581 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $246,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 842.6% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average of $289.00. The firm has a market cap of $501.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

