TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,739 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $124,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

