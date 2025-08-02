TIAA Trust National Association Sells 6,566 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.57% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $384,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $284.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.00 and its 200 day moving average is $274.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

