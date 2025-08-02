Top Automotive Stocks To Research – July 30th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Teradyne, Micron Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, sale and servicing of motor vehicles and their components, encompassing traditional automakers, parts suppliers and emerging electric-vehicle manufacturers. Their performance is driven by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation (e.g. electrification and autonomous driving), raw-material costs, supply-chain dynamics and regulatory trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.13. 37,738,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,876,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $178.93. The stock had a trading volume of 66,466,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,544,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.39.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $18.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,854,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,198. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.58. 6,711,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,201,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $243.32. 3,067,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,470,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

