Top Streaming Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Western Digital, and Comcast are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that deliver digital content—such as movies, TV shows, music or games—over the Internet on a subscription or ad-supported basis. They typically generate recurring revenue from monthly fees and advertising, and investors value them by tracking subscriber growth, churn rates and average revenue per user. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.87. The company had a trading volume of 216,824,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,828,594. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.30.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ:APP traded up $27.39 on Thursday, hitting $390.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,903,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,648. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.61. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $24.04 on Thursday, hitting $626.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,017. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.28. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $300.57 and a 52-week high of $785.00.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.69. 23,797,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,972. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 40,324,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,455,604. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

