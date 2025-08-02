TSE:IFC Q1 EPS Estimate Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$341.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$322.20.

Intact Financial Stock Down 1.2%

TSE IFC opened at C$283.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$240.37 and a 12-month high of C$317.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$306.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$291.93.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In related news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

