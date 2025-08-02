UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9%

UPS stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after buying an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.