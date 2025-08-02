United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

