UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after buying an additional 72,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

