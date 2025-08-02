UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $284.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

