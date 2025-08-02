UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $634,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

