UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.