VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $65.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

