Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,582,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $459,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $502,435,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after buying an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

