Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 104,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 869,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

