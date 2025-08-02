Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,743 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,477,000 after purchasing an additional 293,885 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,664,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,270,952,000 after buying an additional 7,307,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT opened at $75.70 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.4247 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

