Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,743 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,477,000 after purchasing an additional 293,885 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,664,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,270,952,000 after buying an additional 7,307,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,240 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCLT opened at $75.70 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.