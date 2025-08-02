Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $226.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.49. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $233.51. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

