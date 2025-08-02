Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1635 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

