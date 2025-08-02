Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Lifted by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 5.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

