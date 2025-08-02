Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

