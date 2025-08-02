Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 40.0% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $588.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average of $539.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

