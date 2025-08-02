Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
