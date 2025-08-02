Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.