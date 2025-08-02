Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $305.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

