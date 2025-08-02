Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 3.3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $152.59 and last traded at $148.93. 3,905,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,487,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.17.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

